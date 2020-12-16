Aldi extends click and collect trial in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 11:35 AM December 16, 2020

Aldi is extending its click-and-collect services in Welwyn Garden City, while introducing it to several other stores across Hertfordshire.

Customers can order from a full range of groceries online from groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots.

On arrival at dedicated click and collect points in the store car park, customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact free, in line with social distancing rules.

Aldi is set to extend its trial of click and collect to over 200 additional stores by Christmas.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

In Hertfordshire the trial has been extended in Royston, Hemel Hempstead, Borehamwood, Bishops Stortford and Welwyn Garden City.