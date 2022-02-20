The Herts & Essex air ambulance has landed in Roe Hill Park, Hatfield. - Credit: Alan Davies/Archant 2022

An air ambulance has landed in Roe Hill Park this morning during an ongoing incident in Hatfield.

A fire engine and ambulances were spotted at Hillside today (February 20) - followed by the Essex and Herts air ambulance.

Emergency services at Hillside in Hatfield this morning (February 20). - Credit: Alan Davies/Archant 2022

An eye-witness said: “Couple of ambulances and fire engine in Hillside, Hatfield, Herts - and an air ambulance has just landed in Roe Hill playing fields nearby.

“The Herts & Essex air ambulance landed on the rugby pitch.”

More to follow.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk