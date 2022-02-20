News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Live updates as air ambulance lands in Hatfield during ongoing incident

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:12 AM February 20, 2022
Updated: 11:16 AM February 20, 2022
The Herts & Essex air ambulance has landed in Roe Hill Park, Hatfield. 

The Herts & Essex air ambulance has landed in Roe Hill Park, Hatfield. - Credit: Alan Davies/Archant 2022

An air ambulance has landed in Roe Hill Park this morning during an ongoing incident in Hatfield.  

A fire engine and ambulances were spotted at Hillside today (February 20) - followed by the Essex and Herts air ambulance.

Emergency services at Hillside in Hatfield this morning (February 20). 

Emergency services at Hillside in Hatfield this morning (February 20). - Credit: Alan Davies/Archant 2022

An eye-witness said: “Couple of ambulances and fire engine in Hillside, Hatfield, Herts - and an air ambulance has just landed in Roe Hill playing fields nearby. 

“The Herts & Essex air ambulance landed on the rugby pitch.”  

More to follow.  

