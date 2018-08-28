Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City. Archant

An air ambulance and ambulance crews on the ground rushed to Welwyn Garden City last night, where a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The air ambulance was seen landing in a school field as paramedics rushed to attend the woman.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 10.48pm yesterday with reports of a cardiac arrest in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Sadly a woman died at the scene.”