Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 14:14 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 10 January 2019
Archant
An air ambulance and ambulance crews on the ground rushed to Welwyn Garden City last night, where a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The air ambulance was seen landing in a school field as paramedics rushed to attend the woman.
An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 10.48pm yesterday with reports of a cardiac arrest in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.
“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
“Sadly a woman died at the scene.”