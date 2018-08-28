Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:14 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 10 January 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

An air ambulance and ambulance crews on the ground rushed to Welwyn Garden City last night, where a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The air ambulance was seen landing in a school field as paramedics rushed to attend the woman.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 10.48pm yesterday with reports of a cardiac arrest in Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Sadly a woman died at the scene.”

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.

Dog unit and helicopter in Welwyn Garden City police search

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

John Lewis to consider dropping its staff bonus

John Lewis. Picture: Kevin Lines

Brick thrown at woman’s car in Potters Bar

Chace Avenue in Potters Bar, where brick was thrown at woman's car. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists