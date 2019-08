Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

An air ambulance was called to Potters bar, today, after a woman suffered a medical episode.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers made their way to Darkes Lane at 10.21 am and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

But they were unable to save the 80-year-old, who passed away.

The next of kin has since been informed of her death.