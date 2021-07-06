Joy for school as foundation donates much-needed sports equipment

Published: 11:10 AM July 6, 2021

Children at Southfield Primary School enjoy their new equipment. - Credit: Sunita Singh

A Hatfield school that supports children with learning disabilities has received a donation of sports equipment from a foundation based in the town.

AGMS Foundation has proved the equipment and educational games to Southfield Primary School, with deputy headteacher Angela O’Rourke grateful for their backing.

Equipment and games were donated by AGMS Foundation. - Credit: Sunita Singh

“I am overjoyed with the support we have received,” she said when meeting with AGMS Foundation members.

“Thank you all so much for your kind donations and for your time. The children are so excited to see you all and the amazing donations.”

AGMS’ Roshni Bharij added: “I feel privileged to be able to help the local community and make a difference to the educational needs of the school thereby enhancing a better future for the children.”

It was all smiles at Southfield as they received their new equipment. - Credit: Sunita Singh

AGMS Foundation are also distributors for the foodbank in Hatfield Town Centre, every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12pm.