Joy for school as foundation donates much-needed sports equipment
- Credit: Sunita Singh
A Hatfield school that supports children with learning disabilities has received a donation of sports equipment from a foundation based in the town.
AGMS Foundation has proved the equipment and educational games to Southfield Primary School, with deputy headteacher Angela O’Rourke grateful for their backing.
“I am overjoyed with the support we have received,” she said when meeting with AGMS Foundation members.
“Thank you all so much for your kind donations and for your time. The children are so excited to see you all and the amazing donations.”
AGMS’ Roshni Bharij added: “I feel privileged to be able to help the local community and make a difference to the educational needs of the school thereby enhancing a better future for the children.”
You may also want to watch:
AGMS Foundation are also distributors for the foodbank in Hatfield Town Centre, every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12pm.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City man found guilty after slashing ex-girlfriend's throat and wrist
- 2 'Covid has not gone away' - how positive test closed down Hatfield café
- 3 Man stabbed in Potters Bar car park
- 4 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open in Welwyn Garden City
- 5 Walk-in vaccine slots available in Welwyn Garden City this week
- 6 Have you seen this missing Brookmans Park woman?
- 7 Young WGC dancer selected to represent east of England at national festival
- 8 From The First Post to The World's End: A look back at filming of Simon Pegg movie in Welwyn Garden City
- 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 10 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie