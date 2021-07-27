Foundation makes much-needed toy donation to Welwyn Garden City school
- Credit: Sunita Singh
Hatfield’s AGMS Foundation has made a much-needed donation of toys and playground equipment to Annabel’s Montessori School in Welwyn Garden City.
Foundation members visited the school on July 19 to gift them with their new equipment, much to the delight of owner Manju Johal.
“Thank you so much to AGMS Foundation for coming to our school and donating all the lovely resources,” she said.
“The children are really excited and are looking forward to playing with their new toys and equipment.
“AGMS Foundation is making such a big difference to little children’s lives through their wonderful charity, so we have to say a massive thank you from everyone here at Annabel’s.”
AGMS’ Roshni Bharij added: “We are very pleased to help the local school whereby children’s sensory perception and educational development will be enriched in engaging in these games.”
AGMS Foundation are also distributors for the foodbank in Hatfield Town Centre, every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12pm.
