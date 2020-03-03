Hatfield charity brings joy to learning and physical disabilities club

AGMS fed over 350 people with learning and physical disabilities at the Jimmy Mac Centre on Friday, February 21. Picture: AGMS Foundation. Archant

Over 350 people from a learning and physical disabilities club in Hatfield was fed by a charity in the area.

AGMS foundation, in conjunction with the Jimmy Mac Centre, gave the sandwiches, fruit, freshly made cake and drinks to the Gateway Club.

Hatfield Town Council Mayor Linda Mendez, thanked AGMS volunteers and said the "foundation is bringing so much joy to so many people in the local community especially to those who suffer from physical and learning difficulties, the work they are doing is highly commendable."

Hatfield Gateway Club chairman Lorraine, said: "AGMS have a fantastic team of people - thank you so much for your time, effort and generosity"

AGMS foundation are also distributors for the foodbank and are at Marychurch R C Church, 26 Salisbury Square, Hatfield, AL9 6JD every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12pm.