Welwyn Garden City charity to feature in Advent for Change

Welwyn Garden City run Carers Worldwide charity will be featured in the festive range for Advent of Change, an award-winning social enterprise. - Credit: Carers Worldwide

A Welwyn Garden City charity will be featured in the festive range for award-winning social enterprise Advent of Change.

Carers Worldwide was set up by a local couple, Anil and Ruth Patil, 10 years ago, with a mission to achieve recognition of the role of unpaid family carers in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

It also works to transform the lives of carers, their families and communities through the Carers Worldwide Model.

They will be featured as one of Advent of Change’s 48 charity partners. The festive range includes their best-selling advent calendar, which replaced chocolates or plastic-filled advent calendars with a daily donation to 24 incredible causes including BBC Children in Need, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Tommy’s, Self Help Africa and animal charity PDSA.

This concept has proved popular across the UK and already raised more than £700,000 for 100 different charities since 2018, helping a variety of causes from protecting our oceans, to providing medicines and support to those in need.

Advent of Change founder, Kristina Salceanu hopes to raise over £100,000 in 2022. The advent calendar donates 50p each day to one of the 24 charities.

Kristina said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our classic advent calendars, and our charity family of products for 2022.

“It’s been an incredibly tough couple of years for many of our charity partners, and we know so many people will be feeling the impact of the next few months with today’s challenging economic climate.

“Now more than ever, amazing charities are doing life-changing work to aid those in need, and we know it can be hard to decide on just one to support – which is where our Advent of Change concept all started!

“No matter which you choose, each of our wonderful products provides the perfect way to give back to so many charities in one go, and gift someone, or yourself, the chance to really make a difference this festive season.”

Carers Worldwide founder, Anil Patil, added: “We are delighted to be a part of Advent of Change again this year. What a brilliant way for people to celebrate the spirit of giving at Christmas. The funds raised by everyone buying these incredible products will make a real difference to the lives of the unpaid family carers we support.”

Carers Worldwide will feature in the advent calendar, children’s advent calendar, and the advent candle.

The Advent Calendar is available online at adventofchange.com

Find out more about Carers Worldwide here: https://carersworldwide.org/