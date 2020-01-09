Advanced search

Brocket Hall 'likely to go into administration' over tax debt

PUBLISHED: 10:26 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 09 January 2020

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Jess Fulcher

The company which owns Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City is likely to go into administration, a top insolvency judge was told yesterday.

For the second time in just over 12 months, Brocket Hall (UK) Ltd was faced with a winding up petition brought by HM Revenue and Customs over an outstanding tax debt.

You may also want to watch:

In December 2018 it avoided being wound up over the sum of £134,306 after it paid up and the petition was dismissed.

Yesterday at the same Insolvency and Companies Court in London the company faced another winding up petition from HMRC over an undisclosed sum. The barrister for HMRC was granted an adjournment until February 5 "for the outcome of an administration application".

Had the company been wound up yesterday its affairs would effectively have been given to an official receiver, whose job would have been to sell off assets to pay off the debt and close the business.

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Hatfield rail users ‘fed up’ after fare hikes come in

Welwyn Hatfield commuters were hit with a 2.7 per cent hike in rail fares at the start of the year. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Men charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans and Hertsmere after A505 Duxford police chase

Police arrested five men for conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans, Hertsmere and Watford, following a police chase which started on the A505 near Duxford. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council agrees to raise allowances

Councillors voting for the motion. Picture: WHBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists