Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

The company which owns Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City is likely to go into administration, a top insolvency judge was told yesterday.

For the second time in just over 12 months, Brocket Hall (UK) Ltd was faced with a winding up petition brought by HM Revenue and Customs over an outstanding tax debt.

In December 2018 it avoided being wound up over the sum of £134,306 after it paid up and the petition was dismissed.

Yesterday at the same Insolvency and Companies Court in London the company faced another winding up petition from HMRC over an undisclosed sum. The barrister for HMRC was granted an adjournment until February 5 "for the outcome of an administration application".

Had the company been wound up yesterday its affairs would effectively have been given to an official receiver, whose job would have been to sell off assets to pay off the debt and close the business.