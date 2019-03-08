Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Seven tenants moved into Hatfield homes on Friday to coincide with 100 years of social housing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New tenant Stacey with council officers, councillors and FSG staff. PIcture: WHBC. New tenant Stacey with council officers, councillors and FSG staff. PIcture: WHBC.

The two former Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council-owned garage blocks in Little Mead, which both had flats built above them, were redeveloped by FSG Property Services.

New Little Mead tenant Stacey said: "I'm really happy to have a lovely modern home for me and my son.

"I couldn't be more pleased with the quality of the build, and that it's close to my friends and family".

She is one of seven tenants who were on the council's housing needs register to benefit from the allocation.

Keys for the two and three-bedroom homes were presented by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's executive member for housing and communities Cllr Nick Pace.

You may also want to watch:

During his presentation, he drew attention to the borough's long history of council housing since the 1919 Addison Act - which kick-started the first wave of council house building - was enacted.

As part of the day, Welwyn Hatfield borough councillors also took a tour of the recently completed developments delivered through the council's Affordable Housing Programme.

This included 22 flats at Lime Tree Court, a 16-flat development on Northdown Road and seven new houses on Lilac Close - all in Hatfield.

"We look forward to many more local residents and their families benefitting from the new, modern social housing we are currently developing through our Affordable Housing Programme," Cllr Pace said.

"With 300 homes delivered to date - and many more in the pipeline - we are really pleased to use today to showcase everything we're doing to deliver homes for local people."

The Little Mead houses have also been given increased security certified to gold by the police initiative 'Secured By Design'.

The council says this in recognition of measures they have taken to provide security to the buildings and immediate surroundings so this can be a safe place to live and visit.

An exhibition is also running at Campus West, which showcases the council housing in the borough over the years, including the recollections of some of Welwyn Hatfield's oldest council tenants.