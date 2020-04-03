Autism Awareness Week: Hertfordshire charity shares poem of support

The ADD-vance team during Summer 2019. Picture: ADD-vance. Archant

A Hertfordsire autism charity has shared a poem during Autism Awareness Week.

Robin Wilding, specialist coach and trainer at ADD-vance, wrote the poem to explain how the autism charity can help and support parents.

The poem is called ‘The Voice’ and is available to read below:

A phone call was made, a parent undone

Her child, he was different, a journey begun

She had talked many times, her problems not clear

Whilst others had listened, unheard was her fear

Yet through those tears of frustration, a voice soothed the alarm

“It’s okay to be different” overwhelmingly calm

Whatever the issue there are things to be done

Whatever the outcome, he’s your little one

You will love him the same and more once you know

Attend our support group, we’re new but we’ll grow

The cloud that had plagued now started to lift

That voice was so different, a heaven sent gift

Through the rain that tired parent found the will to go on

To pick up the pieces, informed, feeling strong

That one voice is now many, the hymn sheet the same

And we carry the torch that began with one flame

To see through the darkness with one visionary light

Regardless the label each child has the right

To be counted as special, included, needs met

And gives hope to all those who have no words yet

Hands are held at the crossroad where life has no choice

And given the freedom of finding their voice

So in just one phone call – lives can be touched

The voice that you hear – it matters so much

For I was that parent, my son a lost cause

The phone call I made, heard a voice, it was yours!

World Autism Awareness Week runs from March 30 to April 5. World Autism Awareness Day also an internationally recognized day, which is on April 2 every year.

It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 and is one of only seven UN health days and aims to bring people together, who have this developmental disorder.

For more on ADD-vance see here add-vance.org.