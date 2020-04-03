Autism Awareness Week: Hertfordshire charity shares poem of support
PUBLISHED: 16:57 04 April 2020
Archant
A Hertfordsire autism charity has shared a poem during Autism Awareness Week.
Robin Wilding, specialist coach and trainer at ADD-vance, wrote the poem to explain how the autism charity can help and support parents.
The poem is called ‘The Voice’ and is available to read below:
A phone call was made, a parent undone
Her child, he was different, a journey begun
She had talked many times, her problems not clear
Whilst others had listened, unheard was her fear
Yet through those tears of frustration, a voice soothed the alarm
“It’s okay to be different” overwhelmingly calm
Whatever the issue there are things to be done
Whatever the outcome, he’s your little one
You will love him the same and more once you know
Attend our support group, we’re new but we’ll grow
The cloud that had plagued now started to lift
That voice was so different, a heaven sent gift
Through the rain that tired parent found the will to go on
To pick up the pieces, informed, feeling strong
That one voice is now many, the hymn sheet the same
And we carry the torch that began with one flame
To see through the darkness with one visionary light
Regardless the label each child has the right
To be counted as special, included, needs met
And gives hope to all those who have no words yet
Hands are held at the crossroad where life has no choice
And given the freedom of finding their voice
So in just one phone call – lives can be touched
The voice that you hear – it matters so much
For I was that parent, my son a lost cause
The phone call I made, heard a voice, it was yours!
World Autism Awareness Week runs from March 30 to April 5. World Autism Awareness Day also an internationally recognized day, which is on April 2 every year.
It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 and is one of only seven UN health days and aims to bring people together, who have this developmental disorder.
For more on ADD-vance see here add-vance.org.