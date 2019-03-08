Advanced search

Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 June 2019

Notice of Application to vary a Premises Licence Application has been made on 18/06/2019 by Aced Properties Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a variation of the Premises Licence under Section 34 of the Act in respect of North Mymms Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 7TR The proposed variation is: Varied Premises Licence The Licensing Public Register of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is on http://www.welhat.gov.uk/ article/1044/Public-registers

Full details of the application can be viewed during normal office hours at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE. Interested parties or responsible authorities can make a written representation within 28 days of the date of this application stating the grounds for objection. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application; the maximum fine which a person is liable on summary conviction is unlimited.

