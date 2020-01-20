Advanced search

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

PUBLISHED: 08:41 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 20 January 2020

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Traffic is building on the A414 near Hatfield following a crash.

There are long delays on the westbound carriageway of North Orbital Road towards London Colney, going back to the Junction 3 exit slip of the A1(M).

As a result, the A1(M) is congested between Junction 4 for Welwyn Garden City and Junction 4, with an average speed on 25mph.

Herts Highways have advised drivers to allow plenty of time for their journeys, or to avoid the area where possible.

This newspaper is awaiting further details from emergency services.

