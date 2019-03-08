Advanced search

Lorry and car crash on A414 closes Hatfield recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 June 2019

The incident happened near Cole Green Household Waste Recycling Centre in Hatfield. Picture: Google.

Archant

A lorry and a car have been involved in a crash on the A414, today causing a nearby Hatfield recycling centre to close

Police were called shortly before 12.15pm to a collision on Hertford Road, near Cole Green household waste recycling centre on Hatfield.

It is reported that a Land Rover Discover and a lorry were involved.

A lane has been closed off as a result, and the recovery of the vehicles is now being arranged.

The ambulance service was also called about the collision, but not required to attend.

Hertfordshire County Council said the Cole Green household waste recycling centre is closed due to the collision.

