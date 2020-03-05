A414 crash between St Albans and Hatfield causing delays on A1(M)

There are delays on the A414. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A crash on the A414 between Hatfield and St Albans is causing delays on the A1(M).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

There are also heavy traffic delays, from the crash on North Orbital Road, which are backing onto the A1M at Hatfield.

Uni of Herts staff and students are advised to not use Angerland Common bus stop and instead use the other UNO services between the Forum and De Havilland Campus.