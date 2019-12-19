A1(M) multi-car crash near Welwyn Garden City partially blocks traffic

A1(M) crash: The crash was at J6 towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant Archant

A multi-car crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City has partially blocked traffic along this motorway.

Four cars are involved in the accident at the southbound J6 A1000 Welwyn By Pass Road exit, according to AA Roadwatch.

Delays of around 30 minutes are expected and emergency services are on the scene.