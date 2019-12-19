A1(M) multi-car crash near Welwyn Garden City partially blocks traffic
PUBLISHED: 16:51 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 19 December 2019
Archant
A multi-car crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City has partially blocked traffic along this motorway.
You may also want to watch:
Four cars are involved in the accident at the southbound J6 A1000 Welwyn By Pass Road exit, according to AA Roadwatch.
Delays of around 30 minutes are expected and emergency services are on the scene.
Comments have been disabled on this article.