Advanced search

A1(M) multi-car crash near Welwyn Garden City partially blocks traffic

PUBLISHED: 16:51 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 19 December 2019

A1(M) crash: The crash was at J6 towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

A1(M) crash: The crash was at J6 towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Archant

A multi-car crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City has partially blocked traffic along this motorway.

You may also want to watch:

Four cars are involved in the accident at the southbound J6 A1000 Welwyn By Pass Road exit, according to AA Roadwatch.

Delays of around 30 minutes are expected and emergency services are on the scene.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A1(M) multi-car crash near Welwyn Garden City partially blocks traffic

A1(M) crash: The crash was at J6 towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

One lanes closed on M25 following crash near Potters Bar

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Health watchdog says East and North Herts NHS ‘requires improvement’ for second year running

Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Man wanted in connection with Hatfield theft

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft . Picture: Herts Police

Man convicted for cocaine dealing and ‘homemade hand grenade’ after arrest at hotel near Welwyn

Anthony Stevens, 39, of Billing Aquadrome in Northampton, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday, December 17. Picture: Herts Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists