Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)

Published: 5:37 PM February 8, 2021

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A serious injury multi-vehicle collision involving three vehicles took place on the A1(M) northbound between Junction 5 and 6 near Welwyn on Friday, February 5.

A fourth vehicle collided with debris on the southbound carriageway.

Police attended after being called around 7pm, along with ambulance and fire crews, with road closures in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and investigations took place.

It reopened in the early hours of Saturday (February 6).

One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Witnesses and those with information or dash cam footage should call 101 quoting ISR 662 of February 5.