News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:37 PM February 8, 2021   
police van

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A serious injury multi-vehicle collision involving three vehicles took place on the A1(M) northbound between Junction 5 and 6 near Welwyn on Friday, February 5.

A fourth vehicle collided with debris on the southbound carriageway.

Police attended after being called around 7pm, along with ambulance and fire crews, with road closures in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and investigations took place.

It reopened in the early hours of Saturday (February 6).

One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Most Read

  1. 1 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  2. 2 Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed
  3. 3 Lane closed for three weeks following multi-storey car park works
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)
  2. 5 More shops set to close as Arcadia sells off high street brands to online company
  3. 6 Successful film and TV studios boosts borough's finances
  4. 7 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
  5. 8 Hundreds of people hit by power cut
  6. 9 'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
  7. 10 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman

Witnesses and those with information or dash cam footage should call 101 quoting ISR 662 of February 5.

Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Last month the CCG board agreed the focus of their plans should be existing sites  with the bulk of redevelopment planned fo...

Doctor to be struck off medical register over indecent images of children

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A comparison between crime data for Welwyn Hatfield in March 2020 and March 2019.

Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Nigel and Rosemary getting the vaccine together. 

NHS

Couple married for 50 years first to get vaccinated at new centre

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Eagle Way, Hatfield

Fines issued after another 'completely selfish' student party

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon