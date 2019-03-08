Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

PUBLISHED: 18:50 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 24 April 2019

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Archant

The A1(M) is currently closed southbound near Welwyn with long delays in both directions after a major crash.

The air ambulance is on scene after a serious crash on the southbound carriage way within Junction 6, which is believed to have involved multiple vehicles.

The northbound carriageway has reported after it was temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and consider alternate routes as there are long delays of at least 40 minutes are expected between J7 (Stevenage) and J6 southbound and between J5 (Welwyn Garden City) and J6 northbound.

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Most Read

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Dance festival for over 55s to take place in Hatfield this weekend

Fuelling the belief that dancing into your golden years is the best medicine. Picture: supplied

Saracens’ Lotte Clapp wants to recapture winning feeling

Northampton, UK. 23rd April 2019. Saracens Women Captain Charlotte Clapp (l) and Harlequins Ladies Captain Rachael Burford pose for a photo at the Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Launch. Picture: ANDY TAYLOR

Hatfield paratrooper Charlie Gard was marching in spirit with veterans on Good Friday

Steve Anstee pictured at the Hatfield march. Picture: Courtesy of Steve Anstee.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists