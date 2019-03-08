A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van
PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 03 May 2019
The A1(M) northbound has been closed at Junction 4, near Hatfield, following a serious traffic incident involving a child.
Police were called at 2.20pm to the A1(M) northbound just after Junction 5 to reports that a young child had fallen from a moving van.
The motorway was initially closed in both directions for an air ambulance, however the child was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
As a result there are approximately five miles of congestion back to Junction 2.
Traffic is being diverted off at Junction 4 and rejoining at Junction 5.
The northbound carriageway remains closed and Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit are currently on the scene.