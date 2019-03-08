Vehicle fire causing long delays for South Mimms

The fire service has been called to a vehicle fire on the A1 near South Mimms. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Archant

Police and fire services are dealing with a vehicle fire on the A1 which is causing delays for South Mimms.

The vehicle caught alight on the Barnet by-pass on the Southbound carriageway of the A1 at South Mimms, towards Borehamwood.

Fire crews, Herts police and traffic officers are at the scene and have closed lanes one and two.

There are long delays and Herts Fire and Rescue Service advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.