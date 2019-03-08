A1(M) reopens after two crashes shut motorway between South Mimms and Hatfield junctions

The A1(M) has fully reopened after two crashes shut the motorway between Junction 1 for South Mimms and Junction 2 for Hatfield.

The A1(M) has fully reopened northbound after two crashes near Junction 2 shut the motorway this afternoon.

The stretch between Junction 1 for South Mimms and the M25 and Junction 2 for Hatfield was closed after a silver Volkswagen Polo and a white Citreon Berlingo collided at around 3.50pm, with diesel spilt on the carriageway. In a separate incident 10 minutes later on the same stretch, a Volkswagen Golf hit a barrier near an exit slip road.

Herts police have now reported that all lanes have reopened northbound, but there are still delays on the M25 between St Albans and Potters Bar junctions, as well as in Potters Bar itself.