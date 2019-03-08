A1(M) northbound: Police, ambulance and fire services rush to crashes
PUBLISHED: 16:29 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 October 2019
Police, ambulance and fire services are attending two crashes on the A1(M) northbound, both near Hatfield.
The A1(M) between Junction 1 and Junction 3 have been closed to allow ambulance services to get to the scene.
Police say to expect congestion and delays in the area and use the M1 or A10 in the meantime.
This newspaper will keep you updated on the crash.
