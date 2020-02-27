Map reveals motorway crash locations in Herts from 2017 to 2019

Motorway Archant

The locations of Hertfordshire motorway crashes have been revealed in a new map.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Freedom of Information request made to Herts police by this newspaper has shown the motorway junctions where reported incidents have occurred.

Herts police says its current collision system records details of road traffic collisions involving human death or personal injury on a public highway and were reported within 30 days of occurrence, and in which one or more vehicles are involved.

The dates of each crash can be viewed by clicking on the red crosses on the map.

Welwyn Garden City-based charity IAM RoadSmart's head of driving and riding standards, Richard Gladman, gave this advice about roadworks on motorways: "If you can see traffic building up then avoid switching lanes too often.

You may also want to watch:

"Changing lanes on extremely busy roads will increase your chances of being involved in a collision and also slows down traffic flow.

"So long as you stay alert and plan ahead, your journey should be a safe and stress free one."

IAM RoadSmart's director of policy and research, Neil Greig, has also explained if you have a breakdown "On smart motorways the hard shoulder is used as an extra lane. If your car develops a problem on this type of motorway then leave at the next exit, or pull into a motorway service area.

"So long as you prepare for unexpected breakdowns you can avoid the experience of it becoming too inconvenient and be on your way."

Peter Rodger, head of driving advice at IAM RoadSmart, said "Driving after the sun goes down offers a rather different experience to driving in daylight. Speed is more difficult to judge, distances can be hard to calculate, facing a wall of headlights can cause distraction and impaired vision, and you are likely to be more tired than usual."

You can find more advice on iamroadsmart.com.

Some crashes could be missing from the map as Met Police attend Junction 24 to J25 of the M25. An FOI request was made but due to the work involved they chose not to provide it.