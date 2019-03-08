Updated
A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 20:05 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 03 May 2019
The A1(M) has now reopened following an incident this afternoon near Hatfield which saw a child fall from a moving van.
Police were called at 2.20pm to the A1(M) northbound near Junction 5 to reports of the serious incident.
The motorway was initially closed in both directions for an air ambulance to land, however the child was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
As a result there were approximately five miles of congestion back to Junction 2, and traffic was being diverted off at Junction 4 and rejoining at Junction 5.
Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit has confirmed the stretch fully reopened shortly before 6pm.