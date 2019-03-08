Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 20:05 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 03 May 2019

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A1(M) has now reopened following an incident this afternoon near Hatfield which saw a child fall from a moving van.

Police were called at 2.20pm to the A1(M) northbound near Junction 5 to reports of the serious incident.

You may also want to watch:

The motorway was initially closed in both directions for an air ambulance to land, however the child was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

As a result there were approximately five miles of congestion back to Junction 2, and traffic was being diverted off at Junction 4 and rejoining at Junction 5.

Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit has confirmed the stretch fully reopened shortly before 6pm.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Herts Cheerleaders qualified for final of international competition

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Hertsmere elections 2019: Labour gains two seats in Potters Bar ward

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

Hatfield Town Council elections 2019: Labour lose overall control

Hatfield Town Council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield. Picture: Hatfield Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists