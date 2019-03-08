A1(M) reopens after child falls from van near Hatfield

The A1(M) has now fully reopened after a serious incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Archant Archant

The A1(M) has now reopened following an incident this afternoon near Hatfield which saw a child fall from a moving van.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 2.20pm to the A1(M) northbound near Junction 5 to reports of the serious incident.

You may also want to watch:

The motorway was initially closed in both directions for an air ambulance to land, however the child was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

As a result there were approximately five miles of congestion back to Junction 2, and traffic was being diverted off at Junction 4 and rejoining at Junction 5.

Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit has confirmed the stretch fully reopened shortly before 6pm.