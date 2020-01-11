Breaking

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two motorcyclists were seriously injured on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has landed on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Officers were called to the crash at Junction 6 for Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City at 11.27am today (Saturday, January 11).

Two people who were riding on a motorbike have been seriously injured, and it is believed that two other vehicles may have been involved.

The road was closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the scene and two air ambulances to land. One lane southbound is now open.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 259 of January 11.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.