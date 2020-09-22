Advanced search

Traffic held on A1(M) after crash near Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:37 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 22 September 2020

A crash has happened which is causing traffic delays on the A1(M). Picture: Archant

All traffic is being held on the A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City.

Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City fire teams are currently attending the crash on the B197 at Lemsford.

Crews are making the scene safe after one car left the roadway.

