Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heavy traffic on A1(M) after three vehicle crash near Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 18:05 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 10 January 2019

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash

Archant

Traffic is queuing on the A1(M) northbound after a three vehicle collision near Welwyn Garden City.

Officers from the Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Police Unit are currently in attendance.

All lanes are open, however traffic is quite heavy.

BHC Road policing tweeted: “Currently dealing with a three vehicle RTC on the A1(M) 4-5 Welwyn Garden City.

“All lanes are running but traffic is heavy, please drive past carefully.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Heavy traffic on A1(M) after three vehicle crash near Welwyn Garden City

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash

Two Welwyn Garden City vans break-ins are being linked

Amwell Common in Welwyn Garden City, where one of the van break-ins happened. Picture: Google Street View

Passports among items stolen in Welwyn burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Welwyn yesterday.

Woman pronounced dead in Welwyn Garden City

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust helicopter attended in Welwyn Garden City.

Loud bangs in Hatfield leave residents baffled

Police say they have received no reports in connection loud bangs in Hatfield last night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists