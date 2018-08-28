Heavy traffic on A1(M) after three vehicle crash near Welwyn Garden City

There is heavy traffic on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City after a three vehicle crash Archant

Traffic is queuing on the A1(M) northbound after a three vehicle collision near Welwyn Garden City.

Currently dealing with a 3 vehicle RTC on the A1(M) 4-5 Welwyn Garden City.

All lanes are running but traffic is heavy, please drive past carefully.

Officers from the Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Police Unit are currently in attendance.

All lanes are open, however traffic is quite heavy.

BHC Road policing tweeted: “Currently dealing with a three vehicle RTC on the A1(M) 4-5 Welwyn Garden City.

“All lanes are running but traffic is heavy, please drive past carefully.”