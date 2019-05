A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant Archant

A crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn is causing delays for traffic heading northbound towards Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The crash took place shortly after 5pm at Junction 6 for Welwyn.

There are delays going northbound on the Herts network, affecting Stevenage.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes if possible.