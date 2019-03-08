Advanced search

Multiple A1(M) crashes: One person taken to Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:08 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 04 October 2019

The ambulance service and police were first called to Tea Green, before a second crash on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin

One person was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital for further care following multiple crashes on the A1(M) yesterday.

Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance officer were called after a collision between a silver Volkswagen Polo - whose driver was taken to hospital - and a white Citroen Berlingo at around 3.50pm.

The fire service was also called following reports of spilt diesel.

Police also rushed to a second crash near Junction 2 after a silver Volkswagen Golf hit a barrier near the exit slip road at around 4pm yesterday,

Both crashes led to the closure of the road and severe delays for commuters.

