One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton Archant

A woman who was riding on a motorbike was killed in a crash on the A1(M) between WGC and Stevenage at the weekend.

Police and air ambulance services were called to the crash near Junction 6 for Welwyn at 11.27am on Saturday.

A woman in her 50s sadly died at the scene, and a man who was riding the same motorbike was seriously injured and remains in hospital for treatment.

It is believed that two other vehicles may have been involved.

The road was closed between Junction 6 and 7 in both directions to allow two air ambulances to land, and screens were used to protect members of the public from witnessing the scene.

The northbound carriageway was closed for most of the afternoon while traffic officers and police dealt with recovery, and a diversion route was put in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 259 of January 11.