Advanced search

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

PUBLISHED: 16:01 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 January 2020

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Archant

A woman who was riding on a motorbike was killed in a crash on the A1(M) between WGC and Stevenage at the weekend.

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Danny LooA woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Police and air ambulance services were called to the crash near Junction 6 for Welwyn at 11.27am on Saturday.

A woman in her 50s sadly died at the scene, and a man who was riding the same motorbike was seriously injured and remains in hospital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed that two other vehicles may have been involved.

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James CreightonA woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

The road was closed between Junction 6 and 7 in both directions to allow two air ambulances to land, and screens were used to protect members of the public from witnessing the scene.

The northbound carriageway was closed for most of the afternoon while traffic officers and police dealt with recovery, and a diversion route was put in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 259 of January 11.

Related articles

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hatfield man who ‘spat at an officer’ charged with police assault

Jake Barrington, 30, of Parkhouse Court, Hatfield was charged at Hatfield Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, January 14). Picture: Helen Drake.

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists