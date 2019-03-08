Advanced search

A1(M) traffic held due to multi-vehicle crashes near Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 07:46 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 31 October 2019

Northbound traffic was stopped on the A1(M) last night after reports of two collisions involving multiple vehicles near to Junction 6 for Welwyn. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Northbound traffic was stopped on the A1(M) last night after reports of two collisions involving multiple vehicles near to Junction 6 for Welwyn.

Highways England reported at 7.38pm that motorists were being held between J5 and J6, with police, ambulances and fire engines all called to the scene.

Police had to remove a number of vehicles from the carriageway, and asked motorists for patience while they cleared the scene.

Traffic was held for more than 1½ hours, with queues beyond the Hatfield Tunnel.

We are awaiting further details from the emergency services regarding potential injuries.

