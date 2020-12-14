Stones thrown at A1(M) car could have ended in crash

Stones thrown on the A1(M) near Hatfield could have a caused a collision. Picture: Archant Archant

After stones were thrown at a vehicle travelling northbound on the A1(M) in Hatfield, police officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 10.30am on Monday December 7, a 19 year-old-man was driving a black Renault Clio along the motorway when two males, who were on the bridge by Cavendish Road (Junction three), threw stones at the car.

The windscreen was hit, causing a chip and a scratch.

You may also want to watch:

PC Lee Rowson, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully no one was injured during the incident, but it could have easily been a very different story. This reckless behaviour could have resulted in a collision, either caused by the shock of the stones hitting the window or the fact that the driver’s vision could have been impaired.

“I am concerned that the two suspects could be engaging in other similar anti-social behaviour and so it’s really important that we find them and steer them away from this path.

“Both were described as wearing dark clothing. Were you driving along the motorway at the time? Or did you walk past them? Any information you have could be vital to our investigation.

“I particularly want to appeal to those who were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to their vehicles. Please check it and let us know if you captured what happened or anything else that might help.

“Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.rowson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/98245/20.”