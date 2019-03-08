A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

South Mimms services off the A1(M) and M25 motorways has been turned into a picturesque pit stop.

The service station at Wash Lane Common has a new entrance feature, picnic benches along a stream and a surfaced path to provide a short, easy access loop - all in a bid to make the green space a more welcome spot to relax.

The project - managed by Countryside Management Service - was made possible thanks to a £25,000 grant from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, with additional funding from Hertsmere Borough Council.

There was also a big contribution by the CMS Tuesday volunteer group, who worked on the site for four days on activities such as scrub clearance, and the installation of benches and an interpretation panel.

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment and transport, thanked the volunteers and said now its "far more welcoming and accessible".