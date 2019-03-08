A1(M): One person taken to hospital after accident near Hatfield and South Mimms
PUBLISHED: 14:33 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 24 October 2019
One person has been taken to hospital following an accident on the A1(M).
At around 12pm today, fire crews from St Albans and Hatfield attended reports of a car overturned with people trapped between Junctions 1 and 2.
When they arrived they found no one was trapped, and crews made the car safe while one person was taken to Barnet General Hospital by the ambulance service.
One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
