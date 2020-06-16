Your top 10 post lockdown legal questions answered

Promotion

Published: 1:24 PM June 16, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

COVID-19 has only heightened the importance of putting plans into place to ensure financial security for your family. Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the lockdown begins to lift, Rob France, co-managing director and solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors shares his advice and the answers to your most asked legal questions.

If you are worried your child's other parent isn't abiding by your child arrangement order contact your solicitor for advice. Picture: pixabay. - Credit: Archant

Q: I’m worried the shareholder agreements for my business don’t consider the implications of Covid-19. Can you help?

Speak with one of our solicitors to clarify what action you can take. You can update your shareholders agreement with a clause, where in the event of a shareholder passing or becoming incapacitated, a notice will automatically be sent to other shareholders, giving them an option to buy the shares for a fair market value.

Q: I’ve started trading online, is there anything I need to do?

If you have started trading online or opened new premises it is a good idea to ask a solicitor to review your contracts to ensure they reflect the changes. Picture: pixabay - Credit: Archant

If you’ve started trading online or opened new premises, it’s a good idea to ask a solicitor to review your contracts and check the terms and conditions you have with your suppliers, customers and landlords. This will ensure they remain relevant to your business today and will help to reduce risk and potential legal disputes in the future.

You may also want to watch:

Q: Can I talk to a solicitor about a redundancy settlement agreement?

Our company and commercial team can help you with employment matters and any issues that have arisen from Covid-19.

Q: As a commercial landlord, what sort of agreement should I make with my tenants about rent?

Government guidelines protect business tenants against eviction if they’ve missed a rent payment due to coronavirus. Tenants can ask for a rental holiday. Landlords aren’t obliged to agree, but it may be in your best interest to do so.

We’d recommend you seek legal advice before entering into or agreeing to new rent arrangements.

Q: I need a quote for conveyancing, can you help?

As soon as your offer on your new home is accepted, you’ll need to instruct a conveyancing solicitor for help to complete the transaction. You can contact us for a free, no-obligation quote.

Our conveyancing team are currently offering free 15-minute consultations to answer your questions.

Q: My partner and I are considering getting divorced. When should I seek legal advice?

We have family solicitors that can discuss your options for divorce or separation. They’ll talk you through the next steps, help you negotiate matrimonial finances and resolve the situation as amicably as possible.

During June, we’re offering all new clients a free 30-minute phone consultation with a family solicitor.

Q: I’m worried my child’s other parent isn’t following our negotiated contact arrangements. What can I do?

If you’re concerned that by complying with the existing arrangements of your child arrangement order you’re acting against government advice regarding social distancing and lockdown, then you can exercise your parental responsibility and vary the arrangements your child has with their other parent to one you consider to be safer.

If a child doesn’t get to spend time with the other parent as set down in the Child Arrangements Order, the courts will expect alternative arrangements to be made to establish and maintain regular contact between the child and the other parent within the Stay at Home Rules, for example remotely – by video call or by telephone.

Q: How can I set up my Will?

COVID-19 has only heightened the importance of putting plans into place to ensure financial security for your family.

We’ll guide you through the legal implications of your Will, offer advice on inheritance tax, care home fees and help you support your loved ones in the longer term.

If your family set up has changed recently, it’s important to update your Will to reflect that.

Q: Is it possible to prepare a lasting power of attorney during lockdown?

It can be a weight off your mind to know someone is there to manage your property, financial and welfare affairs on your behalf.

We’ll guide you through the process to grant lasting powers of attorney.

Until September we’re offering a 20pc discount on Wills and lasting powers of attorney to NHS staff and care workers.

Q: I don’t know how to handle my loved one’s estate after their passing, can you help?

Yes. Our dedicated specialist probate team will provide you with all the support and advice you need. We can offer a bespoke probate service from obtaining the grant of probate to dealing with every aspect of estate administration.

Here to help with all your legal needs

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have offices in Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City and Welwyn Garden City. Its teams of solicitors are fully operational and available to help with any legal needs you may have.

Visit hrjforemanlaws.co.uk for more information.

Email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment.