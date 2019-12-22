M25 near Potters Bar closed due to lorry fire

The lorry fire is currently affecting the M25 near Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Cambs Fire & Rescue Service. Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

A lorry fire has closed the M25 between South Mimms and Potters Bar.

Highways England has said all traffic has been stopped from J23 to J24 clockwise due to the fire in lane 4.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 7pm.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times will keep you updated once we learn more.