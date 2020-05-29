Advanced search

Nine-year-old raises £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with 72-mile cycle

PUBLISHED: 10:39 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 29 May 2020

Riley and his bike. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A nine-year-old boy has cycled 72 miles in 12 hours, raising more than £2,000 for Welwyn Garden City’s Isabel Hospice.

Riley Mills decided to raise money for Isabel Hospice as his great grandma was a patient there last year before sadly passing away.

His mum Pat said: “As we went into lockdown, my son, Riley decided he wanted to do a bike ride for charity and knowing how they had cared for his great grandma, decided to do it for Isabel Hospice.

“During her time there, she was made as comfortable as she could have been and at times there were even glimpses of my grandma, reminding us all of a time before dementia took her from us. The nurses and staff at the hospice did an amazing job of looking after her and my grandad as he sat by her bedside every day.”

Riley started training at the beginning of April, aiming to complete a nine-mile circular route from their home in Bedford.

They set an initial target of £500, which they soon achieved.

Pat added: “Riley was really motivated by seeing the money going up on his page, he wanted to try and push to £1,000.

“We pushed on Facebook with regular live videos from his rides and frequent blogs on the JustGiving page and we even managed to pass the £1,000 mark!”

On Sunday, May 24, Riley’s plan was to ride as many loops as he could in a 12-hour period.

Before the ride Riley was quite nervous, but messages of good luck the thought of grandma watching down motivated him.

By lunchtime, Riley had completed four laps of the nine-mile course, 36 miles.

At 5pm, Riley, his grandfather and his mum set out as a trio for what they thought would be his final lap, number seven.

Pat said: “He was so motivated to push on and continue riding until 7pm that even though he was absolutely shattered, we went for an eighth lap – 72 miles!

“He completed this and ended his ride at 6.50pm!”

By the end of the day, Riley had raised an incredible £2,080.

Adam Brockett, head of community and event fundraising at Isabel Hospice said “Thank you Riley, you are a Hero at Home and the money you have raise will really help, providing care for local people.”

If you would like to support Riley or find out more about his story, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rileytiger.

