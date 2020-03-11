Police issue advice after spate of motorbike and moped thefts

There have been 9 motorbike and moped thefts in Welwyn Hatfield since February. Picture: FEN COPS Archant

Following a spate of thefts in the Woodhall and Hall Grove areas, police are issuing advice to motorbike and moped owners in Welwyn Garden City

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the start of February, there have been nine reports of motorbikes and mopeds being stolen across Welwyn Hatfield.

Officers are carrying out extensive work to trace the offender(s), including checking CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Sergeant Ian Smith, from the Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: 'We understand the impact this is having on local residents and I would like to reassure you that my team are doing all we can to find those responsible.

'In the meantime, there are a number of precautions you can take to help prevent your motorbike or moped being stolen.

'It sounds simple but always lock your bike and set its alarm if it has one. Where possible, try to use a designated motorcycle parking place with a stand and security loop.

'We recommend that you use a motorbike cover so that it's not on show and is less likely to attract attention. If a potential thief does attempt to steal it, there's a chance that the rustling from removing the cover will draw attention to them and they might think again.

'If you have an off-road bike, you can ask the DVLA to register its details (frame and engine numbers) on their systems and police computers for free.

You may also want to watch:

'If you have information about these recent thefts or have witnessed any take place, please don't hesitate to get in touch so that we can take appropriate action. You can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at herts.police.uk/report. You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

'Remember, if a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.'

Other tips to keep your bike safe include:

· Have the motorbike security marked with its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

· Check if your insurance company offers insurance discounts for certain security measures.

· When purchasing security devices, make sure they are either Thatcham or Sold Secure approved.

· Never leave helmets or other possessions with your bike.

· Try to park where there's CCTV.

· If you're buying a second hand bike or parts, be wary of so-called 'bargains'. Have a good look at the registration documents and check the bike's history with HPI Group Ltd, Carwatch UK Ltd, the AA or the RAC.