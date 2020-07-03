Advanced search

Tesco meal donations surpasses 80,000 in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:16 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 03 July 2020

Tesco Extra at Hatfield [Picture: Alan Davies]

Tesco Extra at Hatfield [Picture: Alan Davies]

Alan Davies

Tesco has donated 86,437 meals of surplus food in Welwyn Garden City & Hatfield, the supermarket revealed, as it hit a milestone of 50 million donated meals across the UK.

The food has been donated through the Community Food Connection scheme it operates with food redistribution charity FareShare.

The scheme works by pairing charities and community groups with their local Tesco store.

At the end of each day a store colleague works out which food is likely to be unsold and then uses a specially-developed app to tell a local charity or community group what food can be collected.

You may also want to watch:

The Shire Park Express donated to: Open Door - St Albans, Life Opportunities Trust – Sewells, Hitchin Food Rescue Hub (also collects from Hatfield Extra) and St Nicholas Play Centre.

Welwyn Express donated to Salvation for the Nations Church, Welwyn Garden City Express donated to: New Zion Christian Fellowship Food Bank and Woodhall Community Centre. Hatfield Extra donated to: CAMEO Lunch Club Potters Bar, Manna Food Bank, Hatfield and Hitchin Food Rescue Hub.

FareShare’s chief executive Lindsay Boswell said the scheme, the largest of its kind in the UK, is making a real difference.

He said: “We are delighted that Tesco has reached this milestone – donating the equivalent of 50 million meals is no mean feat and has gone such a long way in supporting thousands of charities and community groups up and down the country.”

To find out more about Community Food Connection visit tescoplc.com/community

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Enter Shikari release live bootleg album The Last Spark in aid of road crew

Enter Shikari have released a bootleg live album. Picture: Derek Ridgers

Special ‘Thank you NHS’ Spitfire to flyover region to mark service’s 72nd birthday

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Tesco meal donations surpasses 80,000 in Welwyn Hatfield

Tesco Extra at Hatfield [Picture: Alan Davies]

Welwyn Garden City launch crowdfunding to help ‘bring positivity’ back to town and club

WGC FC have launched a crowdfunding campaign. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hatfield Town to use funding to benefit all of the town’s footballers

Hatfield Town are hoping to use funding to improve facilities on the playing fields behind Birchwood Leisure Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO