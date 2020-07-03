Tesco meal donations surpasses 80,000 in Welwyn Hatfield

Tesco has donated 86,437 meals of surplus food in Welwyn Garden City & Hatfield, the supermarket revealed, as it hit a milestone of 50 million donated meals across the UK.

The food has been donated through the Community Food Connection scheme it operates with food redistribution charity FareShare.

The scheme works by pairing charities and community groups with their local Tesco store.

At the end of each day a store colleague works out which food is likely to be unsold and then uses a specially-developed app to tell a local charity or community group what food can be collected.

The Shire Park Express donated to: Open Door - St Albans, Life Opportunities Trust – Sewells, Hitchin Food Rescue Hub (also collects from Hatfield Extra) and St Nicholas Play Centre.

Welwyn Express donated to Salvation for the Nations Church, Welwyn Garden City Express donated to: New Zion Christian Fellowship Food Bank and Woodhall Community Centre. Hatfield Extra donated to: CAMEO Lunch Club Potters Bar, Manna Food Bank, Hatfield and Hitchin Food Rescue Hub.

FareShare’s chief executive Lindsay Boswell said the scheme, the largest of its kind in the UK, is making a real difference.

He said: “We are delighted that Tesco has reached this milestone – donating the equivalent of 50 million meals is no mean feat and has gone such a long way in supporting thousands of charities and community groups up and down the country.”

To find out more about Community Food Connection visit tescoplc.com/community