Planning approval for new Hatfield multi-storey car park

Plans for a new multi-storey car park have been approved for Hatfield. Picture: WHBC Archant

Plans for a new £6m town centre multi-storey car park in Hatfield were approved last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The multi-storey will provide 420 spaces over four floors, including 18 disabled spaces, ten parent/child spaces, and eight electric vehicle charging bays.

Located on The Common car park, it will also feature iconic aircraft designs, symbolic of Hatfield's proud aviation heritage.

The hope is that the car park will unlock key town centre space for regeneration, as currently over a third of the town centre is used for surface level car parking.

Applications for two redevelopment sites - One Town Centre and Link Drive - both made possible by the multi-storey - are expected to go before the same committee later this month.

You may also want to watch:

The multi-storey is part funded through a Local Growth Fund contribution from Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), as part of its wider £6m LEP-funded investment in the town centre.

The LEP will contribute £4.8m towards the cost of the car park, with the council funding the remaining £1.2m of the £6m budget.

Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "The regeneration of Hatfield rests on the multi-storey unlocking pivotal space that we need to deliver the changes our residents want to see.

"As well as providing more parking and better access to shops and businesses, the multi-storey will enable us to deliver a mix of housing, new shopping and leisure in the heart of the town centre.

"This is a significant milestone in the ongoing regeneration of Hatfield and another important step in achieving our 2030+ vision for the town's renewal."

Adam Wood, head of infrastructure and regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: "We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for the new space-efficient multi-storey car park, vital to unlocking land for the continued regeneration of Hatfield town centre."