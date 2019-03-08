Amnesty sees more than 600 knives surrendered in Herts

Hundreds of knives, including a throwing axe and bayonettes, were surrendered in Hertfordshire during the latest knife amnesty.

There were a number of knife surrender bins across Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts Police There were a number of knife surrender bins across Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts Police

The amnesty - which ran from September 16 to 22 - was part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign reduce the number of illegal knives in circulation.

Hertsmere had the most amount of knives surrendered, at 441 - which accounted for more than 60 per cent of all the knives surrendered in the county.

In Stevenage, 146 knives were handed in, 53 in St Ablans, 21 knives in Hatfield and one in North Herts.

A total of 681 knives were surrendered across the county which included combat knives, a folding lock knife, and a WWII dagger.

Inspector Nicola Dean who led the campaign said: "The public continue to support our knife amnesties and we have managed to take hundreds of potential weapons off of our streets.

"The amnesties form an integral part of our serious violence strategy and by conducting them regularly, we hope that the message is getting out there that carrying a knife is not a normal thing to do.

"As part of this strategy we are working with our partners in education, local government and social services to educate young people about the potential consequences of carrying a knife."

Other activities carried out during the campaign included test purchase operations with cadets, to ensure retailers were adhering to laws regarding knife sales to those under 18.

Knife arches and wands were deployed and knife sweeps were also conducted at locations across the county.

Police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, said: "It can be worrying to see this amount of knives being handed in, but every one that is given to the police means it is not on the street.

"Hertfordshire remains a safe place to live and work, but we are not immune to the threat of knife crime, which is an issue across the country.

"These amnesties are an integral part of Hertfordshire's Serious Violence Strategy to reduce the number of knives on the streets, but also to send the message out that carrying a knife won't keep you safe."