£500 support grant available for the self-isolating in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

You may be eligible for a £500 grant if you are self-isolating and meet the criteria. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

If you have been told to self-isolate for 14 days because you’ve tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive, then you could qualify for a £500 grant.

The one-off payment has been introduced to help people who may miss out on income if they have to self-isolate

The grant will be paid to individuals who fulfil all four of the following criteria:

· You are currently receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.

· You are employed or self-employed

· You are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result

· You have been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

The payment will be made on top of any Statutory Sick Pay or benefits.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “Fines of up to £10,000 have now come into force for those who fail to self-isolate if they have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. However, some people may lose income as a result so this £500 payment is designed to enable these people to remain at home and help to stop the spread of the virus.”

Applicants can apply on welhat.gov.uk or hertsmere.gov.uk. Eligible residents without internet access can call the Welwyn Hatfield benefit team on 01707 357000 to make an application.

Anyone who applies and meets the eligible criteria and starts to self-isolate from 28 September, will receive a backdated payment.