Do you know how to find the best solicitor? Try these 5 simple steps to find the right legal advice

It is important to ensure you find the best legal counsel. Picture: pixabay Archant

Whether you're selling your home, planning for your retirement, dealing with a family matter, signing a commercial lease or managing a business, it's important to ensure you find the best legal counsel.

Your solicitor should be willing to work whatever way is best for you. Picture: pixabay Your solicitor should be willing to work whatever way is best for you. Picture: pixabay

We spoke to Robert France, co-managing director and solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors, Welwyn Garden City who shared his five top tips to find the right solicitor for you.

1. Ask for recommendations

Whose opinion do you trust more than your friends or family? Before approaching a law firm, do some research and see what previous clients have to say. It's a tried and tested way of knowing how a company operates and to see if they're the best solicitors to give you legal advice.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are nothing like your traditional high street firm. Picture: HRJ Foreman Law Solicitors HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are nothing like your traditional high street firm. Picture: HRJ Foreman Law Solicitors

"More than half of our clients came to us as a result of recommendations and referrals," said Rob.

2. Look for certifications

Checking a company's accreditations shows you how well recognised a law firm is and how diligently they serve the clients they work with. The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is the regulatory body for solicitors in England and Wales. They are responsible for ensuring firms meet its high standards and abide by its Code of Conduct.

A good solicitor will be happy to provide you with information about costs. Picture: pixabay A good solicitor will be happy to provide you with information about costs. Picture: pixabay

Check if your solicitor has the Law Society's Lexcel accreditation to ensure they deliver high levels of quality care and practice management. HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are independently certified and recognised by several professional bodies in different specialist areas of expertise. "We were one of the first solicitors in the country to obtain Lexcel accreditation," said Rob.

3. Check out who works at the firm

At HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors qualified solicitors, legal executives and experienced paralegals work closely together to offer you the best advice.

"Experience is everything. You should be able to see a team of solicitors in the firm and their areas of expertise on the website," said Rob. "That way you know who the best person to help you is and check that your case will be managed by a qualified, experienced solicitor."

4. Ask for a quotation

"A good solicitor will be happy to provide you with information about costs. They should always be upfront, transparent and inclusive," Rob explained.

For some services, you'll be given an initial estimate with an hourly rate and for others like conveyancing; you'll be given a fixed fee.

"Proceed with caution with firms promising the 'cheapest' or the 'quickest' legal solutions. If it seems too good to be true, it usually is. Unlike a product you've bought online, which can be returned, a failed legal service is harder to return. You could lose time and money and be left worse off than when you started," said Rob.

5. Find out where your solicitor's located

Finding a solicitor that you can meet with regularly and discuss matters face to face can be a good way to work, and one some people prefer. "There are some areas of law and legal services that necessitate a face to face meeting so that we can get to know our client," said Rob.

But, if you prefer to handle most of your legal services online, your solicitor should be willing to work whatever way is best for you.

"We work with our clients in a way that's best suited to them," said Rob "Whether that's from our offices in Welwyn Garden city, electronically or via our other offices in Hertfordshire. We work flexibly with our clients to deliver the quality and convenience that they need for their personal or business affairs."

When you're seeking the advice of a solicitor for an important life event, you want it to be the right one. You don't have to instruct a firm you've been directed to by a bank, insurance company, property developer or estate agent.

Ideal for businesses and individuals in Welwyn Garden City, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are nothing like your traditional high street firm. They are dedicated to going above and beyond for their clients. They are one of the oldest law firms in the country and have a wealth of loyal clients that they've represented for many years.

To discover how the team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors can help you, visit their office at 10 Parkway, Welwyn Garden City, a short walk from John Lewis, call 01707 887 or email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk. Visit hrjforemanlaws.co.uk for more information.