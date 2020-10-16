Welwyn Garden City shoppers can receive £5 gift cards for using car park

Welwyn Garden City shopgoers will be able to benefit from a new scheme that will help save them money on their shopping if they use a specific car park.

From October 19 through to November 30 (or while stocks last), every time visitors park in Hunters Bridge car park for two to three hours at a charge of £2.50-£3.50, Monday to Friday after 9.30am, they will receive a £5 gift card to spend in the town centre on their next visit.

Parking tickets or email receipts, if paying by the ‘pay by phone’ app, can be exchanged for gift cards by the Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (WGC BID) ambassadors who will be located outside Next in the Howard Centre, Monday to Friday from 11am to 5pm.

They can be used in one of the 30 participating businesses until January 31 2021 and up to five can be used in any one transaction.

Welwyn Hatfield Council has partnered with WGC BID to encourage people to discover the town’s shopping and leisure facilities and help bring much needed revenue to local traders.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member environment and planning said: “Town centres across the country are feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus. Having partnered with local Welwyn Garden City businesses to ensure they are COVID-secure, it is vital that we continue to do all we can to encourage local shoppers back as well as help attract new shoppers to the town.”

Welwyn Garden City BID Chairman OJ Daya, said: “Welwyn Garden City has a great choice of shops, hairdressers, bars and restaurants set in a wonderful environment and we hope this initiative will help to attract more people across the region to come and discover all it has to offer.”

Jonathan Field, branch manager of John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City said: “John Lewis is very proud to be a part of this partnership project with the BID and Welwyn Hatfield Council which will bring much needed support to all our businesses during these difficult times.”

For full terms and conditions and a list of participating businesses, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk.

All participating businesses can be found on the LoyalFree app which also lists many other offers and rewards that are available in Welwyn Garden City town centre.