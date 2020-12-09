Free £5 gift card scheme for shoppers returns

Welwyn Garden City shoppers can exchange their parking tickets from Hunters Bridge car park for a £5 gift card. Picture: WHBC Archant

A scheme which gives shoppers a £5 gift card to spend in Welwyn Garden City’s town centre if they park in Hunters Bridge car park for two to three hours (£2.50-£3.50) from Monday to Friday after 9.30am has returned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (the BID) partnered with Welwyn Hatfield council to encourage people to discover the town’s shopping and leisure facilities and help bring much needed revenue to local traders in the all-important Christmas shopping season.

The campaign was paused during lockdown but has resumed and will run until Christmas Eve.

Parking tickets can be exchanged for gift cards by the WGC BID ambassadors who will be located outside Next in the Howard Centre, Monday to Friday from 11am to 5pm. They can be used in one of the 30 participating businesses until January 31 2021 and up to five can be used in any one transaction.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City BID chairman OJ Daya, said: “We are proud to be able to extend this fantastic campaign over the Christmas trading period. Welwyn Garden City has a great choice of shops, hairdressers, bars and restaurants set in a wonderful environment and we hope this initiative will help to attract more people across the region to come and discover all it has to offer.”

Welwyn Hatfield Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member environment and planning said: “We have been working hard with the BID to ensure Welwyn Garden City is ready to safely welcome people back to the town to shop and enjoy the Christmas festivities. December is a vital trading month, more so than ever this year, so we hope the return of this promotion will help to encourage residents to shop local as well as attract new shoppers from further afield.”

Jonathan Field, branch manager of John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City where the WGC Gift Card is accepted said: “John Lewis is very proud to be a part of this partnership project with the BID and WHBC which will bring much needed support to all our businesses during these difficult times.”

For full terms and conditions and a list of participating businesses, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk.

All participating businesses can also be found on the LoyalFree app which also list many other offers and rewards that are available in Welwyn Garden City town centre.