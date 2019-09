Blaze involving "400 tonnes of straw" in Potters Bar is visible from M25

The Potters Bar fire was visible from the M25. Cambs Fire Service

Multiple fire engines have tackled a Potters Bar blaze which was visible from the M25 this morning.

@HFRS have had six appliances in attendance at a large consisting of 400 tonnes of straw, crews are damping down surrounding risk and will be in attendance for some conserable time @HertsFRSControl #Rural #Community #OnCallFire pic.twitter.com/QFyp9Ndb8S — Lee Slipanczewski (@Lee_S_HFRS) September 13, 2019

Six firefighting crews were called to the scene of the incident, which Herts Fire and Rescue Service station commander for Dacorum and St Albans Lee Slipanczewski said involved 400 tonnes of straw.

More information on this as it comes in.

