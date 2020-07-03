Advanced search

Hatfield scouts achieve over 100 badges under lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:12 05 July 2020

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

Archant

Scouts in Hatfield have earned more than 100 badges despite months in lockdown.

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield ScoutsThe 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

The 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts group leader Simone Roberts has been running three meetings a week for her beavers, cubs and scouts via zoom.

Simone said: “Some of the activities we have done include first aid by bandaging our teddies, science experiments with home made fireworks and lava lamps and many quizzes on their chosen topics. In the older sections we have undertaken escape rooms and completed our astronautics badges by using satellite imagery to spot landmarks around the world.

You may also want to watch:

“One of the most exciting things we have done is our photography badges. We challenged the whole group to get out and take photographs of nature. These photographs have been printed and delivered to elderly people in the community who were feeling lonely.”

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield ScoutsThe 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

“We have covered a lot of different topics, had fun and even had a guest visit from a goat.

“When lockdown started to ease the leaders delivered some goodie bags containing the kit needed to complete the activities to our young people as well as a certificate to the parents! We are excited to deliver the second pack next week which is for our big camp in – part of the scouts associations national event, the great indoors weekender.”

“We had a district St George’s Day which had over 250 people attend on Zoom and we awarded some special chief scouts awards!”

For more see here scouts.org.uk/the-great-indoors/the-great-indoors-weekender.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield scouts achieve over 100 badges under lockdown

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

The NHS explains how they are here for patients in Hertfordshire during COVID-19

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Devastated owners of Knebworth cats ‘shot and killed with air rifle’ offer reward for information

It is believed Leo and Ziggy both died after being shot with an air rifle.

Liquidated builders force Potters Bar school to appeal for funds

Ladbrooke Primary School in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.