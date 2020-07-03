Hatfield scouts achieve over 100 badges under lockdown

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts Archant

Scouts in Hatfield have earned more than 100 badges despite months in lockdown.

The 3rd Hatfield Air Scouts group leader Simone Roberts has been running three meetings a week for her beavers, cubs and scouts via zoom.

Simone said: “Some of the activities we have done include first aid by bandaging our teddies, science experiments with home made fireworks and lava lamps and many quizzes on their chosen topics. In the older sections we have undertaken escape rooms and completed our astronautics badges by using satellite imagery to spot landmarks around the world.

“One of the most exciting things we have done is our photography badges. We challenged the whole group to get out and take photographs of nature. These photographs have been printed and delivered to elderly people in the community who were feeling lonely.”

“We have covered a lot of different topics, had fun and even had a guest visit from a goat.

“When lockdown started to ease the leaders delivered some goodie bags containing the kit needed to complete the activities to our young people as well as a certificate to the parents! We are excited to deliver the second pack next week which is for our big camp in – part of the scouts associations national event, the great indoors weekender.”

“We had a district St George’s Day which had over 250 people attend on Zoom and we awarded some special chief scouts awards!”

For more see here scouts.org.uk/the-great-indoors/the-great-indoors-weekender.