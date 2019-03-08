Advanced search

Stroll back through Hatfield's history thanks to Hatfield Air Scouts

PUBLISHED: 10:54 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 10 July 2019

Hatfield Air Scouts journey through history starts here. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield Air Scouts journey through history starts here. Picture: Alan Davies.

Archant

Hatfield Air Scouts created a history walk to remember in the town.

Hatfield's history by the scouts. Picture: Alan Davies.Hatfield's history by the scouts. Picture: Alan Davies.

Five Oaks footbridge, over Travellers Lane, is now host to a journey through the aviation history in Hatfield.

A total of 25 boys and girls from the 3rd Hatfield Air scouts researched, designed and drew the entire project.

Group scout leader Simone Bothwell told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "As part of the project they earned their air researcher badge and community challenge badge.

"They put an incredible amount of effort into the project and the community love it!

All thanks to partnerships. Picture: Alan Davies.All thanks to partnerships. Picture: Alan Davies.

"We have had some fantastically positive feedback and even requests to duplicate it in a more central location.

"With our partners in Community Clean and the wonderful Osborne the designs came to life and are now proudly displayed for the whole community."

It celebrates the history of Sir Geoffery de Havilland. Picture: Alan Davies.It celebrates the history of Sir Geoffery de Havilland. Picture: Alan Davies.

The headquarters opens. Picture: Alan Davies.The headquarters opens. Picture: Alan Davies.

The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.

The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.

The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.The history path highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.

The history highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.The history highlight's the most significant moments from Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies.

The path streches into the distance. Picture: Alan Davies.The path streches into the distance. Picture: Alan Davies.

