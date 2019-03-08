Stroll back through Hatfield's history thanks to Hatfield Air Scouts
PUBLISHED: 10:54 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 10 July 2019
Hatfield Air Scouts created a history walk to remember in the town.
Five Oaks footbridge, over Travellers Lane, is now host to a journey through the aviation history in Hatfield.
A total of 25 boys and girls from the 3rd Hatfield Air scouts researched, designed and drew the entire project.
Group scout leader Simone Bothwell told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "As part of the project they earned their air researcher badge and community challenge badge.
"They put an incredible amount of effort into the project and the community love it!
"We have had some fantastically positive feedback and even requests to duplicate it in a more central location.
"With our partners in Community Clean and the wonderful Osborne the designs came to life and are now proudly displayed for the whole community."