More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

The former BioPark site on Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City, could see 289 homes, a cafe and a gym built upon it by the Autumn of 2023.

A public consultation has been launched today encouraging people to look at and give feedback to HG Groups’ proposals.

HG Group acquired the site from the University of Hertfortshire after the research and development facility was no longer needed.

The homes will range from one to four bedroom apartments and townhouses, with the apartment blocks being between four and nine storeys tall.

There will be 188 parking spaces for residents – that’s 0.6 spaces per home, these will be situated in the basement under the apartments to allow extra space for landscaping and gardens at ground level. There will also be 289 bicycle spaces.

“We’re really looking forward to talking to local people about our plans as we know so many people need homes, especially high-quality homes,” said HG Group’s Chris Benham.

“The site is just a few minutes’ walk to the train station and town centre and will play a really important role in connecting the existing residential areas to the new neighbouring ‘Wheat Quarter’ development and the town centre beyond.”

Two thirds of the development will be open space with individually designed courtyard gardens, play areas and green landscaping. There are also plans for a community hub, cafe and gym overlooking the central courtyard.

The site has a dedicated road which accesses Broadwater Road. The Wheat Quarter, currently under construction, provides the potential to create a shorter walking route to the station and town centre via the north-south link connecting Penn Way. The potential also exists to extend this route beyond the site to the neighbouring residential properties in Broadwater Crescent.

A bus stop is located at the entrance to the site. The 601 provides regular access to Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood with further routes available on Bridge Street five minutes’ walk away. Trains provide access to the Thameslink and Great Northern network.

Speaking about HG Group, Chris Benham said: “The HG Group is a leading contractor developer specialising in the creation of high quality residential led mixed-use schemes across Hertfordshire and the South East, with a 20-year track record for delivering construction excellence.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation for creating and delivering development projects that breathe new life into derelict sites, providing much-needed new homes as well as improving neighbourhoods through collaborative stakeholder involvement.”

For more information contact the project team at info@broadwatergardens.co.uk or on 0800 689 5209

The consultation website can be found at broadwatergardens.co.uk and the consultation is open until Sunday, November 22.