Health watchdog says East and North Herts NHS 'requires improvement' for second year running

PUBLISHED: 15:39 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 19 December 2019

Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Archant

The health watchdog has given East and North Herts NHS Trust a 'requires improvement' rating for the second year running.

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan DaviesThe New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

In the report released yesterday by the Care Quality Commission on the NHS trust - which has hospitals in Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City - it was acknowledged that some aspects of the service are getting better and has moved part of its rating for effectiveness, from 'requires improvement' to 'good'.

In total its responsiveness. well-led and safe aspects of its care were deemed as requiring improvement - which inspectors visiting the trust in July, August and September determined as the overall rating.

Examples of 'outstanding' practice were found in children and young people's services at Lister Hospital and in radiotherapy services at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.

The NHS trust also retained its good rating for caring, and both the New QEII and Lister Hospitals showed improvements, with surgery at the Lister moving from an inadequate to requires improvement.

East and North Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: DANNY LOOEast and North Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: DANNY LOO

The CQC report said: "Staff continued to deliver compassionate care and treated patients and their loved ones with respect and dignity."

However, it highlighted that the trust "did not control infection risk well and staff did not consistently follow infection prevention and control policies."

The report also highlighted areas for improvement - particularly around medicines management, maintaining equipment and premises, and ensuring that audits are conducted across the trust.

East and North Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver said: "Our fantastic staff work hard every day to make sure our services are the best they can be - and that patients are treated safely and with compassion.

"We know that we still have a lot of work to do, to ensure improvements in the areas highlighted by the inspectors and to support our ambition of achieving a 'good' rating from the CQC." "We are already working with our staff, patients and our partners on these areas to ensure that the people of East and North Hertfordshire continue to receive the best care."

To download the full report please go here cqc.org.uk/provider/RWH

